Patient Story

Help 4-Year-Old Kataleya Find a Match

A Joyful Spirit with Big Dreams — Searching for a Lifesaver

Meet Kataleya

Kataleya Steward is a bright, loving, and imaginative almost five-year-old with a heart as big as her dreams.

She attends a hard-of-hearing preschool, loves her teachers, and brings joy to everyone around her. Whether she's playing with her squishies, watching her favorite shows, or running around outside, her joyful and silly personality shines through.

Her dreams? To be an astronaut, doctor, police officer, and superhero.

But today, she’s facing a challenge no child should face.

Kataleya’s Diagnosis

Kataleya is courageously battling Fanconi Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) — a rare blood disorder that can lead to leukemia. Doctors say a bone marrow transplant is her best hope for recovery. So far, no unrelated donor match has been found.

Her parents are half-matches, but a full donor match could make all the difference.

Kataleya is currently receiving care at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.


Community Spotlight

A recent news segment on WNDU helped shine a light on Kataleya’s story and the incredible need for more registered bone marrow donors. Every share, every conversation, and every registration brings us closer to the match she needs.

The momentum is growing — and we’re so grateful to everyone supporting this journey.


Register Online

If you’re 18-55 years old and in general good health, you could be the match that saves someone’s life.

