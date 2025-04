Swab for Kataleya

Kataleya Steward is a bright, loving, and imaginative almost five-year-old who aspires to be an astronaut, doctor, police officer, and superhero. She enjoys playing with her squishies, watching her favorite shows, and spending time outside. She loves her friends, family and being a social butterfly. Known for her joyful and silly personality, Kataleya brings happiness to everyone around her. Kataleya is bravely battling Fanconi Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (preleukemia). Her family has been searching for a bone marrow donor, but an unrelated donor match has not been found. As a result, her parents, who are a half-match, may be her best option for treatment. She is currently receiving care at C.S. Mott’s Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Registering to be a donor requires a registration form and cheek swab sample. Individuals ages 18-55 and in general good health are eligible to register.