Patient Story

Be a Match, Save a Life: Samantha's Story Inspires DKMS Drive

Imagine the crushing disappointment in a child's eyes. Their dreams of laughter, friendship, and adventure - vanished again by the relentless shadow of leukemia.

02/16/2024
by Maya Ward
Public Relations Manager
maya@dkms.org
Request a swab kit to register as a potential blood stem cell donor.
Register Now

Fear and isolation tighten their grip, leaving them feeling lost. But for 10-year-old Samantha, hope arrived in the form of a lifesaving bone marrow donor match.

Samantha knows that feeling all too well. Yet, amidst the fear and uncertainty, her spirit shines like a beacon. "I love life and will cherish every second," she declares, her bravery an inspiration to all fighting similar battles.

Be like Samantha's hero. Be the life-saving bone marrow donor someone desperately needs. Register with DKMS today, a leading organization specializing in blood stem cell transplants. It's a simple swab test away from potentially rewriting a child's story, replacing fear with hope and giving them a precious second chance at life.

Just like Samantha found her match, countless others are still waiting for theirs. Registering with DKMS increases the odds of finding a perfect match for someone desperately in need.

Join the fight against leukemia:

  • Register as a potential donor with DKMS and receive a free swab kit in the mail.
  • Learn more about blood stem cell transplants and the incredible impact they have on patients.
  • Spread awareness by sharing Samantha's story and encouraging others to register.

Together, we can create a world where children like Samantha can chase their dreams.

Take Action
DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

