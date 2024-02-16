Request a swab kit to register as a potential blood stem cell donor. Register Now

Fear and isolation tighten their grip, leaving them feeling lost. But for 10-year-old Samantha, hope arrived in the form of a lifesaving bone marrow donor match.

Samantha knows that feeling all too well. Yet, amidst the fear and uncertainty, her spirit shines like a beacon. "I love life and will cherish every second," she declares, her bravery an inspiration to all fighting similar battles.

Be like Samantha's hero. Be the life-saving bone marrow donor someone desperately needs. Register with DKMS today, a leading organization specializing in blood stem cell transplants. It's a simple swab test away from potentially rewriting a child's story, replacing fear with hope and giving them a precious second chance at life.

Just like Samantha found her match, countless others are still waiting for theirs. Registering with DKMS increases the odds of finding a perfect match for someone desperately in need.

Be the second chance: Save a life with a simple swab!

Join the fight against leukemia:

Register as a potential donor with DKMS and receive a free swab kit in the mail.

with DKMS and receive a free swab kit in the mail. Learn more about blood stem cell transplants and the incredible impact they have on patients.

and the incredible impact they have on patients. Spread awareness by sharing Samantha's story and encouraging others to register.

Together, we can create a world where children like Samantha can chase their dreams.