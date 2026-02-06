Send us a message Submit





Experts in Ethical, High-Quality Donor Recruitment

The DKMS Donor Recruitment team is dedicated to inspiring individuals to take the first step toward saving a life by registering as stem cell donors. We partner with individuals, colleges, high schools, companies, and community organizations to host donor drives, share patient stories, and raise awareness about the critical need for more potential donors. From large-scale events to grassroots initiatives, our team provides the tools, training, and support needed to make donor registration both simple and impactful. Each new person added to the donor pool represents a world of possibility, offering hope to patients and their families who are waiting for a lifesaving match. We hope you’ll join us in this mission.

Meet the DR Team:

Kelly Taylor, Head of Donor Recruitment (New York, NY)

I’m proud to lead the incredible Donor Recruitment team at DKMS, who inspire me every day with their dedication, creativity, and collaboration. I began my journey with DKMS in 2009 as a Donor Recruitment Coordinator and have since held a variety of roles, including Donor Recruitment Manager, Interim Shipping & Logistics Manager, Strategic Improvement & Quality Manager, and Operations Manager. In the summer of 2024, I was excited to return to my DKMS roots and rejoin the Donor Recruitment team, where I have the opportunity to develop creative approaches and explore new strategies to inspire stem cell donor registration.

I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from New York University and a Master’s degree in Social Work, with a focus on Social Enterprise Administration, from Columbia University. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling, baking, and attending Broadway shows.





Ashley Brown, Donor Recruitment Coordinator (Charlotte, NC)

I graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in Communication and a minor in

Nonprofit Management (Go Apps!). Before joining DKMS in March 2024, I worked in PR, but

was drawn here by the Harf family story and my own experience of losing my mother to cancer.

At DKMS, I love working with patients and families to inspire hope. A highlight for me was being

matched with a patient just months after registering, it was an unforgettable experience that

deepened my passion for our mission. Outside of work, I enjoy traveling with my husband Zach,

going to concerts, and spending time with our fur baby, Betty.





Brian Mercedes, Donor Recruitment Coordinator (New York, NY)

My name is Brian Mercedes and I have worked as a Donor Recruitment Coordinator for DKMS since February of 2025 in the New York City Office. I am from Yonkers, NY and I graduated from Stony Brook University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration. Prior to DKMS I worked at Morgan Stanley as a Business Analyst. I joined DKMS because I wanted to be a part of something bigger. I enjoy waking up every morning knowing I can make an impact in people’s lives. My favorite memory is hearing from the community that I am doing an amazing thing by helping increase the registry. Receiving affirmation from strangers due to my job makes me believe that I truly am on the right path. Some of the things I enjoy doing is watching basketball and cooking. I always find myself taking notes when watching any cooking related TV show or YouTube video. If you want to learn more about DKMS or talk sports and cooking recipes please feel free to send an email or give me a call!





Lauren Stock, Donor Recruitment Coordinator (New York, NY)

Hi, I’m Lauren (she/her)! I’m originally from Dallas, TX, and am now a Brooklyn, New York-based graduate of Wesleyan University with a BA in Sociology and Theater. The DKMS mission has been fuel to my fire since I was in elementary school when my mom received her lifesaving stem cell transplant, and it is so wonderful to be able to work towards saving more lives every day as a part of the DKMS Donor Recruitment team. Before joining the DKMS staff, I worked as a community organizer for a high school leadership and social justice organization, and I am so thankful that I get to bring my love of working with passionate young people to this role at DKMS.

Outside of DKMS, I am a theater director and love to work on new plays and any other ways I can be creative; I also run the DKMS Knitting/Crochet Club!





Olivia Haddox, Donor Recruitment Coordinator (Washington, MO)

Hi, I’m Olivia Haddox. I earned my BS in Business Administration from the University of Missouri and live in Washington, Missouri. I first connected with DKMS in 2011 as a volunteer and was struck by how simple it was to join the DKMS registry and surprised so few of my peers knew about it. That experience inspired me to help spread the word by assisting with stem cell drives whenever I could. In 2013, I officially joined DKMS as a donor recruiter. Today, I work with patients, companies, and communities, but I especially love collaborating with colleges. Students bring incredible creativity and energy to making each drive their own, and their passion for making the world a better place is truly inspiring.

Outside of work, I spend most of my time chasing after my two young daughters, tending to my cut flower garden, and relaxing with my husband—usually with an episode of The Great British Bake Off (if we manage to stay awake through the whole thing!).





Peter Hannon, Donor Recruitment Coordinator (New York, NY)

I was born and raised in New York City (Brooklyn, now on Staten Island), earned a Bachelor’s in Physical Anthropology from CUNY Macaulay Honors College, and before coming to DKMS I worked in my local Emergency Dept for almost 10 years. I have been working at DKMS since March of 2025, though in 2016 I became a blood stem cell donor through DKMS and it is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. So much so, I now work with them to get more people on the registry. I can assist you with any kind of drive you want to host; if you are a patient or a family member of a patient, I am excited to work with you on hosting a donor drive!





Our Commitment to Responsible Donor Recruitment

We believe effective donor recruitment requires more than outreach—it requires trust, education, and accountability. Our team operates under clearly defined recruitment standards designed to protect donors while meeting the evolving needs of our partners.

Every recruitment process is guided by transparency, regulatory awareness, and respect for donor autonomy. This commitment allows us to deliver consistent results without compromising ethical standards.

Partner With a Proven Donor Recruitment Team

Our donor recruitment professionals work collaboratively with partners to align recruitment strategies with operational goals. Whether you require scalable donor acquisition or specialized recruitment support, our team is equipped to help.

