The DKMS Educator Impact Fellowship is a 6-month service-learning fellowship for educators passionate about making a difference and leading the fight against blood cancer.
Throughout the Fellowship, educators will:
- Learn about the importance of stem cell donation and connect with DKMS staff members, transplant recipients, and donors;
- Activate and educate a team of student leaders to raise awareness and expand the registry by organizing and promoting a stem cell donor registration drive;
- Register potential lifesaving stem cell donors in their community.
At the completion of the Fellowship, educators will each receive $750 for their schools in recognition of their commitment to DKMS and the fight against blood cancer.
What’s expected of an Educator Impact Fellow?
- Attend virtual 3 cohort meetings + 1 additional cohort buddy meeting
- Facilitate an educational meeting for your student leaders to kick off the drive planning process and learn from a donor
- Host a donor drive in your community aimed at young people but open to ages 18-55
- Provide banking information and W-9 for grant money transfer to your school
What can the Fellows expect from DKMS?
- Coaching from DKMS Donor Recruitment Coordinator through 3 virtual cohort meetings and 1:1 support
- Support your educational kick off meetings
- Connect you and your students with a DKMS donor who can share their lifesaving experience
- Provide all necessary donor drive registration supplies and tabling materials
- Educator Impact grant of $750 per Fellow’s school
How to Apply:
To apply, download and fill out the Educator Impact Fellowship Application. Once completed, applications should be sent to fellowship@dkms.org. Applications are due October 31.
For questions, or to recommend an impactful educator, email fellowship@dkms.org