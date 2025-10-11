The DKMS Educator Impact Fellowship is a 6-month service-learning fellowship for educators passionate about making a difference and leading the fight against blood cancer.



Throughout the Fellowship, educators will:

Learn about the importance of stem cell donation and connect with DKMS staff members, transplant recipients, and donors;

Activate and educate a team of student leaders to raise awareness and expand the registry by organizing and promoting a stem cell donor registration drive;

Register potential lifesaving stem cell donors in their community.

At the completion of the Fellowship, educators will each receive $750 for their schools in recognition of their commitment to DKMS and the fight against blood cancer.

What’s expected of an Educator Impact Fellow?

Attend virtual 3 cohort meetings + 1 additional cohort buddy meeting

Facilitate an educational meeting for your student leaders to kick off the drive planning process and learn from a donor

Host a donor drive in your community aimed at young people but open to ages 18-55

Provide banking information and W-9 for grant money transfer to your school

What can the Fellows expect from DKMS?

Coaching from DKMS Donor Recruitment Coordinator through 3 virtual cohort meetings and 1:1 support

Support your educational kick off meetings

Connect you and your students with a DKMS donor who can share their lifesaving experience

Provide all necessary donor drive registration supplies and tabling materials

Educator Impact grant of $750 per Fellow’s school

How to Apply:

To apply, download and fill out the Educator Impact Fellowship Application. Once completed, applications should be sent to fellowship@dkms.org. Applications are due October 31.

For questions, or to recommend an impactful educator, email fellowship@dkms.org