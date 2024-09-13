DKMS 2nd Annual Queen City Lives Saves will be back at The Music Yard at Southbound this September! This community event is to raise awareness and inspire the Charlotte Community to Give Hope, Saves Lives for those in the fight against blood cancer/disorders. Join us for a night of awareness, live music, food, drinks, raffles & fun for life-saving cause!



Link for tickets: https://getinvolved.dkms.org/event/2024-queen-city-saves-lives/e574840



About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by: creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life; raising funds to match donor registration costs; supporting the improvement of therapies through research; and supporting patients from day one of their diagnoses.