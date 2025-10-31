Register now Make a gift
Kennesaw State University with the American Medical Student Association Drive

 MD 0501, SC, BLDG 5, RM 429, 395 Cobb Avenue NW,  30144, Kennesaw, US
10/31/2025
10:00 AM (EDT)
10/31/2025
2:00 PM (EDT)

Join the Kennesaw State University chapter of the American Medical Student Association (AMSA) for our Donor Drive, an event dedicated to saving lives and supporting our community! This initiative encourages students, faculty, and staff to make a meaningful impact through organ, blood, or bone marrow donor registration.

Whether you’re a first-time donor or already registered, your participation helps advance AMSA’s mission of promoting health equity, service, and compassion in medicine. Stop by to learn more about the donation process, hear inspiring stories, and take the first step toward making a life-changing difference.

Donor Recruitment Coordinator
Peter Hannon
Donor Recruitment Coordinator
peterh@dkms.org
347-931-0036
