Pretty Lou Joins Forces with DKMS

Luis Ortega, internationally known to the entertainment world as Pretty Lou from the Terror Squad and a legendary Hot 97 'HeavyHitter,' has long been the dominant #1 party host and DJ in the NYC nightclub scene. He built an incredible career, but his journey took an unexpected and profound turn when he faced a life-threatening diagnosis: a rare bone marrow disease called aplastic anemia (a challenging condition where the body stops producing enough new blood cells), which sadly escalated to large granular lymphocytic (LGL) leukemia, a serious type of blood cancer.
Receiving cutting-edge treatment at NY Presbyterian Hospital Columbia, Pretty Lou battled with an unshakeable spirit, living by the personal, powerful motto, "Pretty Lou will not lose." Today, we celebrate the incredible news that he has successfully been in remission and is completely cancer-free, proving to be a powerful symbol of motivation, hard work, and relentless determination for everyone who follows his journey. His success story is an inspiration to all facing their own battles.
While Pretty Lou was one of the fortunate 30% of patients who found a potential donor match within his own family, the other 70% of patients—over 15,000 people every day—rely on finding an unrelated match through the donor registry. This search for a lifesaving donor is a race against time.
We are proud to continue our partnership with Pretty Lou and The Pretty Lou Foundation to address this critical need. Our unified goal is to vigorously expand and diversify the registry, ensuring that every patient, regardless of their background, has a greater chance of finding their match. Pretty Lou's powerful story serves as a genuine call to action to inspire more people to register.
Becoming a potential donor is quick, easy, and completely free:
If you are ever identified as a match, a dedicated coordinator from an organization like DKMS will contact you and personally guide you through the entire, simple donation process.
Today could be your first day as a lifesaver-in-waiting!
Every dollar helps Pretty Lou in his fight. Contribute financially today and make a difference in his treatment and care.