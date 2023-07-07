Pretty Lou battled and defeated his aplastic anemia and leukemia diagnosis and has become a symbol of motivation and hard work to all that follow his journey. He's lived by the motto, "Pretty Lou will not lose" - proving not only successful, but inspirational.

'HeavyHitter' Pretty Lou Joins Forces with DKMS 06:24

Luis Ortega, internationally known to the entertainment world as Pretty Lou from the Terror Squad and a legendary Hot 97 'HeavyHitter,' has long been the dominant #1 party host and DJ in the NYC nightclub scene. He built an incredible career, but his journey took an unexpected and profound turn when he faced a life-threatening diagnosis: a rare bone marrow disease called aplastic anemia (a challenging condition where the body stops producing enough new blood cells), which sadly escalated to large granular lymphocytic (LGL) leukemia, a serious type of blood cancer.

Receiving cutting-edge treatment at NY Presbyterian Hospital Columbia, Pretty Lou battled with an unshakeable spirit, living by the personal, powerful motto, "Pretty Lou will not lose." Today, we celebrate the incredible news that he has successfully been in remission and is completely cancer-free, proving to be a powerful symbol of motivation, hard work, and relentless determination for everyone who follows his journey. His success story is an inspiration to all facing their own battles.

While Pretty Lou was one of the fortunate 30% of patients who found a potential donor match within his own family, the other 70% of patients—over 15,000 people every day—rely on finding an unrelated match through the donor registry. This search for a lifesaving donor is a race against time.

Register as a potential blood stem cell donor to give Pretty Lou a chance at a life-saving match. Register Now

We are proud to continue our partnership with Pretty Lou and The Pretty Lou Foundation to address this critical need. Our unified goal is to vigorously expand and diversify the registry, ensuring that every patient, regardless of their background, has a greater chance of finding their match. Pretty Lou's powerful story serves as a genuine call to action to inspire more people to register.

Becoming a potential donor is quick, easy, and completely free:

Eligibility: Anyone in generally good health between the ages of 18 and 55 is eligible to register.

Anyone in generally good health between the ages of is eligible to register. Sign Up: Complete the quick online registration form (it takes about 5 minutes).

Complete the quick online registration form (it takes about 5 minutes). Swab: Request your free swab kit to be mailed directly to you. Complete the 3 cheek swabs and mail them back in the pre-paid envelope.

If you are ever identified as a match, a dedicated coordinator from an organization like DKMS will contact you and personally guide you through the entire, simple donation process.

Today could be your first day as a lifesaver-in-waiting!

#PrettyLouWillNotLose

Every dollar helps Pretty Lou in his fight. Contribute financially today and make a difference in his treatment and care.

Pretty Lou Needs Us: Fund the Fight. Donate Now. Donate



