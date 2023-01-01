With the current COVID-19 measures, do hospitals and other medical facilities have the capacity to perform bone marrow and blood stem cell collections? Are these considered essential procedures?

As is the case with every health care institution worldwide, DKMS and all its partners are facing challenges caused by COVID-19. Due to possible staff shortages or an increasing need for ventilators for patients with COVID-19, capacities for blood stem cell collections may be lower than normal. However, we are prepared for this potential situation and will do everything that we can, together with our outstanding team of donors and employees, to provide every patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant with a second chance at life.