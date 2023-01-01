Will there be any additional screenings?

Before Physical Examination: DKMS has implemented screening for COVID-19 risks. The DKMS Case Manager will discuss any possible symptoms with donors. Additionally, donors receive an information sheet and are asked to actively and immediately inform their Case Manager or the collection center if necessary.

During/after Physical Examination: Before entry to collection centers and before the start of a donation, the collection centers have implemented screening for COVID-19 risks. All donors will have a risk history check before entering the collection center. If this shows that the donor could potentially be infected with COVID-19, a test for the COVID-19 virus will be carried out. These are the questions of the risk anamnesis: