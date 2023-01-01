Register nowMake a gift
Stem Cell Donation

Will there be any additional screenings?

Before Physical Examination: DKMS has implemented screening for COVID-19 risks. The DKMS Case Manager will discuss any possible symptoms with donors. Additionally, donors receive an information sheet and are asked to actively and immediately inform their Case Manager or the collection center if necessary.

During/after Physical Examination: Before entry to collection centers and before the start of a donation, the collection centers have implemented screening for COVID-19 risks. All donors will have a risk history check before entering the collection center. If this shows that the donor could potentially be infected with COVID-19, a test for the COVID-19 virus will be carried out. These are the questions of the risk anamnesis:

  • Are you currently experiencing any symptoms of a respiratory infection such as a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever, headache and aching limbs?
  • Have you been or are you ill with COVID-19 or have you tested positive for the COVID-19 virus?
  • Have you been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or a suspected case in the last 4 weeks?
  • Have you been abroad in the last 4 weeks?
Go to FAQ
There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You could be raising awareness, joining the registry, hosting your own [registration] event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Team DKMS
Virtual donor drive mobile and desktop screen
Create a virtual donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
Ari Sohn Dkms Donor
Register as a donor
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH