Register nowMake a gift
General

Why does ethnicity matter?

When it comes to matching as a donor, a patient’s ethnic background is important in predicting the likelihood of finding a match. This is because genetic markers used in matching are inherited. This means that a person’s best chance of finding a donor may be with someone of the same ethnic background. It is already very hard for patients to find a matching stem cell donor, and for a patient of color, it is even more difficult due to the lack of diversity in the global donor pool.

As it currently stands, ethnic minorities are sadly underrepresented in the national stem cell donor pool. These groups across the board face challenges in finding their lifesaving matches, so registering more individuals from all ethnic backgrounds is a high priority!

Probability of Finding a Match Based on Ethnicity:

  • White - 77%
  • Native American - 57%
  • Hispanic - 46%
  • Asian/Pacific Islander - 41%
  • African American - 23%
Go to FAQ
There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own [registration] event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Team DKMS
Virtual donor drive mobile and desktop screen
Create a virtual donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
Ari Sohn Dkms Donor
Register as a donor
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS Group gGmbH