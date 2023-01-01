Why does DKMS ask for monetary donations?

DKMS' fundraising efforts support the expansion of the DKMS global donor pool with new lifesavers. Over the years, we at DKMS and our DKMS Life Science Lab have managed to drastically reduce the cost of registering new donors to $45. However, we still have to raise the money to cover the costs of processing each individual swab kit.





Unfortunately, we cannot keep pushing the price down further without compromising our high standards of quality. Our aim is to continue improving the typing profile of our donors based on the latest research findings. By doing this, we will be able to find the best blood stem cell donors for patients requiring a transplant as fast as possible.



