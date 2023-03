After you swab your cheeks and return your swab kit, our lab receives them for typing. Once this process is complete you will be issued a DKMS donor ID card. This will come in the mail along with a letter confirming that you are in fact a registered lifesaver.

On the card, you will find your personal donor id number. Please keep your donor card handy so that, if you ever need to contact us, you will have this information on hand.