Register now Make a gift
General

Why do all dkms donor drives and registration events remain on hold?

Based on the advice and directions from the health authorities regarding the COVID-19 virus, we made the original decision to postpone all of our planned donor drives and registration events in all of our seven countries. The health and safety of our staff, donors, volunteers and supporters is always our priority. Due to the current situation, the donor drives and registration events will remain on hold for the foreseeable future since holding such events would place an unnecessary risk on everyone involved in and attending the event.

We remain committed to our mission of providing as many second chances at life as possible to blood cancer and blood disorder patients around the world. Thousands of patients are still searching for a matching donor and that is why it is extremely important to continue to register as many donors as possible. We encourage everyone who is able to, to register online and order a swab kit at www.dkms.org. Registering is simple and straightforward and you could become a potential lifesaver!

Go to FAQ

There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Team DKMS
Virtual donor drive mobile and desktop screen
Create a virtual donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
Ari Sohn Dkms Donor
Register as a donor
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
View All
OverviewBecome a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
OverviewAbout DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
OverviewSearch for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQ
Contact
Press
Update Details
Careers
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2026 DKMS Group gGmbH