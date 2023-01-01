Why do all dkms donor drives and registration events remain on hold?

Based on the advice and directions from the health authorities regarding the COVID-19 virus, we made the original decision to postpone all of our planned donor drives and registration events in all of our seven countries. The health and safety of our staff, donors, volunteers and supporters is always our priority. Due to the current situation, the donor drives and registration events will remain on hold for the foreseeable future since holding such events would place an unnecessary risk on everyone involved in and attending the event.

We remain committed to our mission of providing as many second chances at life as possible to blood cancer and blood disorder patients around the world. Thousands of patients are still searching for a matching donor and that is why it is extremely important to continue to register as many donors as possible. We encourage everyone who is able to, to register online and order a swab kit at www.dkms.org. Registering is simple and straightforward and you could become a potential lifesaver!