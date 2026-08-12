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About DKMS

What qualifications do I need to work for DKMS? What kind of professionals are they looking for?

DKMS offers a wide range of job opportunities at its various sites across the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Poland, Chile, and South Africa. We need employees for various medical positions, such as medical laboratory assistants, biologists, and doctors, but also for a host of other positions that require only basic medical knowledge. In addition, we need qualified staff for our IT, accounting, administration, marketing, fundraising & events, and press departments.

Since 2011, DKMS has been offering traineeships for various professions as well.

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There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

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