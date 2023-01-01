What qualifications do I need to work for DKMS? What kind of professionals are they looking for?

DKMS offers a wide range of job opportunities at its various sites across the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Poland, Chile, and South Africa. We need employees for various medical positions, such as medical laboratory assistants, biologists, and doctors, but also for a host of other positions that require only basic medical knowledge. In addition, we need qualified staff for our IT, accounting, administration, marketing, fundraising & events, and press departments.

Since 2011, DKMS has been offering traineeships for various professions as well.