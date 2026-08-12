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What is the purpose of this study?

The purpose of this study is to learn more about the relationship between genetics and COVID-19, the disease that is causing the global pandemic. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), in collaboration with DKMS, will gather information about whether you experience symptoms related to COVID-19 that you provide through surveys in an app on your smartphone. This information will be compared with the genetic data that you provided when you joined the DKMS registry. This genetic data, when provided for the study, will not be connected with your name (that is, it will be de-identified).

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There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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