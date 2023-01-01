Register nowMake a gift
Stem Cell Donation

What is cryopreservation of stem cells and why is it being recommended for my donation?

Cryopreservation is the freezing of stem cells. After your donation, your cells will be sent to your recipient’s transplant center. The transplant center will freeze and store your cells until the recipient is ready for transplant. Because travel and logistics recommendations are changing rapidly, the Nation Marrow Donor registry is recommending that transplant centers consider cryopreserving all donations. This allows you to make your donation before a patient begins their time-sensitive preparation regimen. It helps transplant centers avoid any issues that could occur if you are unable to donate on the prearranged date.

