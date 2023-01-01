Register nowMake a gift
Eligibility & Registration Dialogue

What is blood stem cell or bone marrow donation?

A blood stem cell donation is done when you are found as a matching donor for a patient with blood cancer or a blood disorder. There are two types of donation:

  • Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Donation: This is the most common donation method, which is used in around 85% of cases. Here, your blood is drawn from one arm and passed through an apheresis machine that filters out the blood stem cells and returns the blood back into your body through the other arm.
  • Bone Marrow Donation: This method is done about 15% of the time and generally when your recipient is a pediatric patient. While under general anesthesia, doctors use a special syringe to collect a small amount of bone marrow, which stores blood stem cells, from the back of the hip bone.

As a donor, you should be willing to donate by either method. The patient's physician decides whether the cells are removed from the bloodstream or bone marrow, based on what is best for the patient.

Go to FAQ
There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own [registration] event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Team DKMS
Virtual donor drive mobile and desktop screen
Create a virtual donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
Ari Sohn Dkms Donor
Register as a donor
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS Group gGmbH