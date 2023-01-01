What does the abbreviation DKMS stand for?

DKMS stands for ‘Deutsche Knochenmarkspenderdatei’, or German Bone Marrow Donor Center. But as we grew internationally and extended our mission to include the United States, Poland, the United Kingdom, Chile, India, and South Africa, we moved to give ourselves a standard identity. In 2016 we decided to use the same name everywhere – DKMS – to make us identifiable as a single organization that operates under a single name.

If you registered before 2016, you may have registered with Delete Blood Cancer. Everyone who registered with Delete Blood Cancer remains on file with DKMS and on the national registry. While we have rebranded most of our materials to reflect our new name, you may still encounter our Delete Blood Cancer name in our email addresses and on other materials.