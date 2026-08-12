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Stem Cell Donation

What do I do if I receive a medical bill?

Please contact your Follow Up Coordinator as soon as possible to ensure a timely resolution.

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There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
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The patients we help
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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