Bone marrow transplants can be the best or only treatment for patients fighting blood cancers like leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma as well as approximately 70 other conditions including sickle cell disease, severe aplastic anemia, immune system disorders and inherited metabolic disorders. Nearly 20,000 Americans need bone marrow transplants every year. (source: U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services based on data from NMDP).