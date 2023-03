You could be called as a potential match within weeks of registering. Or, perhaps it will take years. There is a chance that you may never be called, but there is also the chance that, if you do get called, you are the ONLY one who can save that patient’s life.

"It's just amazing to me that I can live again. I have one more chance at living – to actually be able to do something." —Darian, transplant recipient and survivor