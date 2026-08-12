Should I wear a mask during my travels, appointments, and the donation itself?

Masks can help protect you and others from COVID-19. As per CDC recommendations, layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system. The purpose of this is to protect from the spread and limit exposure to COVID-19. COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Find community levels and prevention steps by county via the CDC website.