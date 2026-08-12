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Stem Cell Donation

Should I wear a mask during my travels, appointments, and the donation itself?

Masks can help protect you and others from COVID-19. As per CDC recommendations, layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system. The purpose of this is to protect from the spread and limit exposure to COVID-19. COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Find community levels and prevention steps by county via the CDC website.

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There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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