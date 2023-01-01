Is the donation painful?

Both donation procedures will result in some level of discomfort, but most donors report that any pain experienced is easily eclipsed by the positive feelings of knowing they are possibly saving a life.

Possible side effects and recovery of peripheral blood stem cell collection (PBSC)

While taking filgrastim, you may experience flu-like symptoms such as headaches, bone and muscle aches and fatigue. Most side effects should subside within 48 hours of donating. Your stem cells replenish within 1 week.

Possible side effects and recovery of bone marrow donation

You may experience some pain, bruising, and stiffness for up to two weeks after donation. Within a week of donating, you should be able to return to work, school and many regular activities. Your marrow will completely replenish itself within 3-6 weeks.

We check up with you regularly after donation to make sure you are recovering properly. If you're not, we'll arrange and pay for any follow-up care.