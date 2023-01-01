Is it safe for the patient to receive a transplant during the pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic is greatly impacting patient care. Transplant centers are reassessing treatment timeframes for all patients as a way to mitigate the heightened risk of infection. Patients in stable condition with slower progressing diseases may be able to postpone their transplants to later in the year. However, for many patients with more aggressive diseases such as acute myeloid leukemia, transplant delays is not an option. As a result, transplant centers are exploring other stem cell sources such as cord blood and haplo-transplant. This may still not be a viable option for many patients. There is no evidence suggesting the CO can be transmitted through blood. Therefore, we will continue to work with donor matches to help every patient in need. We are committed to supporting our donors make a decision they feel confident and comfortable in.