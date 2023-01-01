Is donating marrow or stem cells the same as giving blood?

No. When you register with DKMS, you are making yourself available as a potential marrow donor for a patient in need of a transplant.

If you do match with a patient, you will be asked to donate marrow or blood stem cells in procedures that differ from donating blood. You can remain a regular blood donor after registering as a bone marrow donor, however if you do match with a patient, we ask that you don’t give blood for a month prior to donation.