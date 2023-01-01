I think I am already registered, but I'm not sure. Should I do it again?

We ask that all who wish to register must be confident that they are NOT registered with DKMS or any other U.S. organization that registers bone marrow donors. Multiple registrations by the same individual can result in duplicate HLA profiles searchable on the National Bone Marrow Donor registry.

If you wish to register with DKMS but are not sure if you are already registered, please first contact the Be The Match registry by calling 1-800-MARROW2 (1-800-627-7692). If you are not registered with them, you are invited to contact DKMS to ensure you’ve never registered with us, either. If you have not, we’ll gladly add you to our lifesaving team!