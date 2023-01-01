I have family and friends who only want to be tested for me, is that possible?
All DKMS potential donors are part of the global donor pool and can be called to save the life of any patient searching for a matching donor. Your donor was likely inspired to join the registry because of another patient’s story. We hope that your journey inspires your family, friends, and community to be available for you and other patients like you.
If your friends and family want to be tested for only you, you can speak with your medical team about testing.