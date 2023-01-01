I am concerned about traveling for donation. What can I do to protect myself?

We understand you may be concerned about travel and exposing yourself to potential risks. We strictly follow the CDC guidelines when arranging your travels. If traveling for donation will affect your ability to return to work or other duties, please let us know right away. We will look for alternative options for your donation. With stay-at-home orders in many states, DKMS is taking step to limit travel locally as well. However, due to the limited capacities at medical centers at this time, donors may be asked to consider driving a 5-6 hour distance to another state. These are some options we will discuss with you before making the final decision. You can find additional information on risk locations and travel recommendations on the CDC website.