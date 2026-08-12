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Stem Cell Donation

I am concerned about traveling for donation. What can I do to protect myself?

We understand you may be concerned about travel and exposing yourself to potential risks. We strictly follow the CDC guidelines when arranging your travels. If traveling for donation will affect your ability to return to work or other duties, please let us know right away. We will look for alternative options for your donation. However, due to the limited capacities at medical centers at this time, donors may be asked to consider driving a 5-6 hour distance to another state. These are some options we will discuss with you before making the final decision. You can find additional information on risk locations and travel recommendations on the CDC website.

If you feel uncomfortable traveling, we respect your decision. However, it is extremely important that you tell us right way so we can explore other options. Donation is time-sensitive, and any delay can have a negative impact on the recipient’s wellbeing.

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There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

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