I am a medical professional and risk possible infection day in and day out. Can I still move forward with the donation process?

If you have a higher risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus due to your occupation, for example if you are a health professional or a cashier, you can still move forward with the donation process. However, it is important to inform your DKMS Case Manager or the Collection Center as soon as possible in case you develop any symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever, headache and/or limb pain or in case you have been in close contact with a someone who has been confirmed to have or is suspected of having COVID-19. If you work in a medical field which is essential during the current pandemic, such as ICU, and/or cannot be absent from work due to healthcare staff shortages, please inform your DKMS Case Manager to find the best possible solution.