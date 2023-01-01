How was I chosen to participate in this study?

As a registry member, you have been invited to participate in order to study your de-identified genetic information (data that will not be connected to your name). When you joined the DKMS registry you provided your genetic data by either swabbing your cheek or having blood drawn. Your sample was then processed to determine your Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) type, and the results were added to your member record. This genetic information is what is used to match patients and donors for transplant.