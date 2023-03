When you registered as a bone marrow donor, you made a serious commitment. You always have the right to change your mind. However, a late decision to NOT donate can be life-threatening to a patient, so we ask that you consider your decision seriously upon learning you are a potential match. Talk to family, talk to friends, talk to your DKMS coordinator, who can answer all your questions and even connect you with a past donor who can give you firsthand insights into a donation.