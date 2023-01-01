How do I register to be a donor?

Registering is easy with these 3 quick steps:

(1) Order your free swab kit online and have it sent directly to you by answering a few simple questions online

swab kit online and have it sent directly to you by answering a few simple questions online (2) Once your kit arrives, complete the 3 cheek swabs inside the packet. Each takes 1 minute to complete – 3 minutes in total!

(3) Put your swabs back in the pre-paid return envelope and send it back in the mail!

DKMS will take care of the rest to get you registered. Once we have processed your swabs, we will add you to the global donor pool and you will be available for all patients searching for a matching donor.

You can request your free kit at the link above!