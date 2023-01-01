Does bone marrow or blood stem cell donation compromise my immune system?

WILL I BE AT INCREASED RISK OF CONTRACTING AN INFECTION OR HAVING TROUBLE FIGHTING AN INFECTION AFTER DONATION? We do not have any evidence to show that bone marrow or stem cell donation negatively affects a donor’s immune function or makes them more prone to illness after donation. A donor’s risk of contracting COVID-19 or other infections is no greater than other adults in their age range. As always, we strongly encourage good hygiene practices as recommended by the CDC to keep you safe and free of infection.