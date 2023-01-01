DKMS careers

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization committed to the fight against blood cancer. Our mission is to give as many patients as possible a second chance at life.

We are always looking for the best possible people to join our team! Get inspired by doing something that really matters and join our team of dedicated, caring people at DKMS. Every day, we help save lives by adding more potential donors to the bone marrow registry and connecting patients in need of a transplant with matching donors who can make it happen. Globally, we've registered more than 9 million potential donors, and more than 70,000 of these have gone on to donate to patients. You’ll be part of a growing international nonprofit where creativity, initiative, compassion, collaboration, and strategic thinking are rewarded as we work together to expand our reach, recruit more donors and help save more lives.

Learn more about available openings here.