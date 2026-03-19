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Eligibility & Registration Dialogue

Can I register when I am already signed up with NMDP?

While we love the enthusiasm of wanting to register again, multiple registrations by the same individual can actually result in duplicate HLA profiles searchable on the National Bone Marrow Donor registry, meaning both a waste of resources and, more importantly, can cause confusion for patients who may believe they have more potential matches then there really are. If you wish to register with DKMS but are not sure if you are already registered, please first contact the NMDP registry by calling 1-800-MARROW2 (1-800-627-7692). If you are not registered with them, you are invited to contact DKMS to ensure you’ve never registered with us, either. If you have not, we’ll gladly add you to our lifesaving team!

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There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.

You can raise awareness, join the registry, host your own "registration" event, take on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
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