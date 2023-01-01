Can I register as a member of the military?

For all military members and their dependents we encourage you to register with The C.W. Bill Young / Department of Defense Marrow Donor Program – also known as Salute to Life. This program provides benefits and accommodations for service members, not just during registration but throughout the donation process. The Salute to Life program offers a special registration point for active duty U.S. military personnel and their dependents, Reservists, National Guard and Coast Guard, military retirees, and DoD civilian personnel.