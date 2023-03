It is possible for a patient to find multiple potential matches. However, that information is known only to the patient’s doctor, not to us. The doctor will select the best donor based on how close the HLA match is, as well as the donor's age, sex, health status and history, availability, and other factors. If you are contacted as a potential match but not selected for donation, we will inform you. You will remain on the registry to be available for other searching patients.