A friend or relative needs a transplant. How can I help?

Learning that a loved one may need a bone marrow transplant can be an overwhelming moment. Close friends and relatives of the patient want to help, but don’t always know what they can do. DKMS provides a positive way to get involved: organizing bone marrow donor registration drives to search for donors, rally community support and connect families that are spread across the country. We’ll support your efforts with social media campaigns to create a movement behind your cause. To learn more about the support we can provide you, please contact us at drives@dkms.org or at 1-866-340-3567.