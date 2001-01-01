Blanca is a very happy girl, she loves to paint, play and collect stones she finds on the beach. She had been in remission for four years from leukemia she was diagnosed with when she was barely a year old. However, a few weeks ago he had a relapse.
In cases of relapse, when it has already been treated with chemotherapies, the only option to survive is with a blood stem cell transplant. You can register and provide hope for patients like Blanca.
Our story began with one family fighting to save someone they loved. When Mechtild Harf was told that the only treatment for her leukemia was a bone marrow transplant, she had no matching family members.