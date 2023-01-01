Be Arya's Angel

At just 11-years-old, Arya was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia in July 2020. Aplastic Anaemia is a life-threatening condition in which the body stops producing new blood cells that are needed to carry oxygen, prevent infection, and to stop bleeding.

Arya is in desperate need of a blood stem cell transplant in order to give her a second chance at life. Unfortunately, no-one in Arya’s family is a match so the family is relying on a complete stranger to help save Arya’s life.

The search to find this stranger is made even more challenging as Arya is of mixed heritage being half Indian and half White. While her best chance of a match is from someone of Indian or mixed Indian/White origin, anyone could be her match.

Her parents Brundha and Geraint are appealing for more people to take the first step and register as potential blood stem cell donors, particularly people of Black and Asian ethnic backgrounds. By swabbing their cheeks, they may hold the correct HLA –typing to allow Arya to have the life-saving stem cell transplant.

The power of your blood could save her life. Swab to save a life and register today.

“There is someone out there who is a match with Arya,” said Arya’s dad Geraint. “By having more people from a diverse range of backgrounds on the register Arya and countless others may be able to find that all important match. They may be in the UK, USA, India or another country. We just need people to come forward and join the DKMS stem cell register. It is really straightforward to do and you could help save the life of someone like Arya.”



