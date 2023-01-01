Help Astrid | #MatchMyMix

Astrid's time is running out.

Since September 2018, she's been fighting acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and if she can not find a matching donor, she may only have a few months left. She's a mother of two young boys, and the thought of not being there to raise them tears her apart. She has been through five rounds of chemotherapy, and in March she will continue with maintenance therapies. These serve to prevent a relapse until a bone marrow donor can be found.

Finding a donor is never easy, but especially in the case of mixed race patients. Astrid is of Nigerian and European heritage, and only 4 percent of the registered donor base is comprised of mixed race registrants. Adding more people to the registry only helps the chances for the 13,000 patients looking for a matching donor.

Please step up and join Astrid's fight.