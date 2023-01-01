Register nowMake a gift

Help Astrid | #MatchMyMix

Astrid and husband DKMS

Astrid's time is running out.

Since September 2018, she's been fighting acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and if she can not find a matching donor, she may only have a few months left. She's a mother of two young boys, and the thought of not being there to raise them tears her apart. She has been through five rounds of chemotherapy, and in March she will continue with maintenance therapies. These serve to prevent a relapse until a bone marrow donor can be found.

Finding a donor is never easy, but especially in the case of mixed race patients. Astrid is of Nigerian and European heritage, and only 4 percent of the registered donor base is comprised of mixed race registrants. Adding more people to the registry only helps the chances for the 13,000 patients looking for a matching donor.

Please step up and join Astrid's fight.

There are many ways to get involved and support our mission.
You could be raising awareness, joining the registry, hosting your own [registration] event, taking on a fundraising challenge, or anything in between.
Host a donor drive
Donor - Cody Strull
We are hiring
DKMS Fundraiser, Dan, runs the 2022 TCS NYC Marathon for Team DKMS, raising over $3000 to support donor registrations
Team DKMS
Virtual donor drive mobile and desktop screen
Create a virtual donor drive
true haden
The patients we help
Ari Sohn Dkms Donor
Register as a donor
People with smartphones about to register as a donor
Make a gift
View All
Take Action
Take Action
Overview
Become a DonorMake a giftHost a DriveVirtual DrivesCampaignsStoriesEvents
Learn Area
Learn Area
Overview
About DKMSBlood CancerScience & Research
Donor Area
Donor Area
Overview
Search for a matchA Potential MatchPrepare to DonateStem Cell DonationAfter the DonationHow is my patient?
FAQFAQ
ContactContact
PressPress
Update DetailsUpdate Details
CareersCareers
Patients & Colleges
PatientsColleges

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

Registered Address

DKMS

40 Fulton Street, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10038

Legal NoticePrivacy Policy
© 2023 DKMS gGmbH