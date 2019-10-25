Register now Make a gift
When Sarah Aiken was preparing for her wedding, there was one guest that she had at the top of her list...

Sarah Aiken and Patient DKMS hug
When Sarah Aiken was preparing for her wedding, there was one guest that she had at the top of her list: Kinley Strohl. In 2011, Sarah donated bone marrow to Kinley, who was six at the time and fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

“It was like we all have been best friends for years!” Sarah said. “We cried and hugged and had the best weekend! She got to hang out with my bridesmaids and I as we got ready for my big day. She helped me put on my wedding shoes and fixed my dress before my first look with my future husband. It was so special to have her and her family by my side on that special day.”

In the 7 years since the two connected for the first time, they were only in contact via Facebook, Instagram, and email. The wedding weekend was the first time that they were finally able to embrace.


Sarah Aiken and donor


NBC NEWS | BRIDE AND WEDDING GUEST MEET FOR FIRST TIME AFTER A LIFE-SAVING GIFT

Nurse Sarah Russell donated bone marrow eight years ago via a registry, DKMS, to a little girl who was losing her fight with leukemia -- saving her life. Now fourteen and cancer free, that young girl attended Sarah’s wedding, and presented her with a special gift.


READ MORE


“One of the most memorable moments from that weekend was when her older brother pulled me aside and we both just broke down in tears as he thanked me over and over again for saving his sister' life. I had no words and simply told him, I will always be there for him and his family with whatever they needed!


Sarah and Kinley recently shared their story with the New York Times. Read the full story here.


Photos courtesy of Photography by Brea

