Thank you for requesting a swab kit from DKMS.

You're just one step away from being a registered bone marrow donor and that's awesome. Here's what you need to do:





If you still have your kit, swab your cheeks and send it back to us in the pre-paid envelope.





Don’t have your kit? No problem. We can send you a new one.

I need a new kit





Have questions, that’s ok too. We’re here to help. Just send us an email us at info@dkms.org and let us know what you’re thinking.

We’re excited to welcome you as a registered bone marrow donor and look forward to receiving your kit!