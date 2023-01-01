Register nowMake a gift

This is Rafee's mantra as he fights B-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and searches for a matching bone marrow donor.

“Never give up.”


This is Rafee’s mantra as he fights B-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and searches for a matching bone marrow donor.


It’s Rafee’s nature to always help a friend, and he’s compelled to defend those he loves the most. This fierce compassion and caring for others earned him the fun-loving nickname “Manimal” and now all those who he’s helped and loved are ready to #Fight4Manimal.


“I am looking forward to the future with my family and friends helps me push forward and stay positive,” Rafee says. His young niece and nephew put an extra sparkle in his eye, and Rafee dreams of being a father one day.


Rafee needs to find an unrelated matching bone marrow donor, but being of Armenian descent, his best bet of matching is with someone of similar ethnic background, and middle eastern ethnicities are vastly underrepresented in the donor pool.


