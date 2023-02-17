When the chief operating officer of The Potter's House, Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity Inc. life member, family man, active community member, and educator Frank Dyer was diagnosed with the beginning stages of blood cancer, the search for a matching donor began immediately. Together with DKMS, the world’s largest blood stem cell donor center, The Potter’s House and United MegaCare will host a blood stem cell donor drive where members of the community can come out to see if they are a match for Frank and the thousands of patients like him who are searching for their perfect match.

United MegaCare, a global philanthropic organization right here in North Texas, is actively working to diversify the base of registered stem cell donors and change lives alongside brave and innovative partners like DKMS. United MegaCare and The T.D. Jakes Group is dedicated to solving society’s problems by building bridges and strategic partnerships that create equity and provide solutions for underrepresented and underserved communities.

Heritage matters when it comes to finding a matching donor. The donor pool is not diverse making it difficult for African American patients, like Frank, to find a donor. African Americans have just a 29% chance of finding a matching donor, compared to 79% for Caucasian patients. To address this, it is important for everyone, especially members of the African American community, to show up and get swabbed as potential donors on Sunday.

According to DKMS, 70% of people suffering from blood-related illnesses must rely on donors outside of their families to save their life. To address this, anyone in good health between ages 18-55 is encouraged to attend the registration drive. Potential registrants will review medical eligibility, fill out a registration form, swab the insides of their cheeks, and then drop off their completed packet before leaving the drive.





About DKMS

DKMS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancers and other blood-related illnesses by inspiring people around the world to register as blood stem cell donors. The donor journey begins with a simple swab of the cheek which can be the action that leads to a second chance at life for a patient in need. DKMS works closely with patients and their families, from diagnosis to transplant and beyond. Originally founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS has entities in South Africa, Poland, Chile, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. The U.S. office was started in 2004. Globally, DKMS has registered over 11.5 million people and facilitated over 105,000 transplants. To join the fight against blood cancer or for more information, please go to dkms.org.

About The Potter’s House

Located in Dallas, The Potter’s House is a 30,000-member non denominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T.D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America’s Best Preacher and as one of the nation’s 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter’s House has five locations: The Potter’s House of Dallas, The Potter’s House of Fort Worth, The Potter’s House of North Dallas, The Potter’s House of Denver and The Potter’s House OneLA. Visit thepottershouse.org for more information.

About United MegaCARE

United MegaCare is the global humanitarian outreach arm of The Potter’s House and closely reflects the heart of Bishop T.D. Jakes. The ministry touches hurting people with practical help no matter where they are in the world.United MegaCare is a domestic and international outreach and relief program that supports and initiates sustainable community development efforts through health and wellness, building strong and healthy families, and disaster aid. United MegaCare, was founded in 1997 by T.D. Jakes and has implemented programs in the United States, Kenya, Zambia, South Africa, Swaziland, Egypt, India, Bulgaria, Mexico, Belize and Guyana by initiating sustainable development efforts through staff, volunteers and strategic partnerships. Visit UnitedMegaCare.org for more information.