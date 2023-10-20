October 20, 2023 - DKMS, one of the most significant non-profit organizations in the world to fight blood cancer, celebrated its lifesaving mission on Thursday, October 19 at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street. The 17th annual black-tie gala raised $4.5 million and honored the organization’s staunch advocate Sue Nabi, CEO, Coty.

The event featured a performance by GRAMMY and Tony Award-winning singer/actor Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Angels in America, Pose). Actor and comedian Mario Cantone (Sex and the City, The View), motivated the audience in his entertaining way to make financial contributions directly to DKMS’ lifesaving mission. Notable guests included actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, fashion designers Vera Wang and Marc Jacobs, and supermodels Niki Taylor and Coco Rocha, with inspiring on-stage remarks from Katharina Harf, Global Chairman DKMS, Peter Harf, Founder DKMS, and Coty CEO, Sue Nabi.

Gala guests experienced a moving, on-stage moment of gratitude when a 14-year-old blood cancer survivor from Oklahoma, Miley, was introduced to her lifesaving stem cell donor, Kayla from Texas. Miley was diagnosed with leukemia in February of 2020. At yesterday's DKMS New York Gala, Miley finally had the opportunity to thank her genetic twin in person with a hug.

Katharina Harf, Global Chairman DKMS, said “This memorable event reflected a deep level of support and confidence in our mission. My big dream is that every patient will be saved from blood cancer and other blood disorders. We’re grateful to those who make it possible for our work to continue to grow.”

“Coty has proudly partnered with DKMS for over three decades and we continue to be inspired by its unwavering drive to save lives.,” explained gala honoree Sue Nabi.

The 17th annual event brought together over 700 key supporters, who continue to help raise awareness and crucial funds for blood cancer patients in need of a stem cell transplant. All funds raised go to saving patients worldwide by recruiting more donors, conducting medical research, and giving access to treatment for patients in developing countries and regions, including India and Africa. DKMS has registered more than 12 million stem cell donors worldwide. Over 110,000 of those have provided a blood cancer or blood disorder patient with a second chance at life. Gala leadership included Event Chairs Olivier Goudet, JAB Managing Partner & CEO, and Valérie Goudet; Honorary Chairs Peter Harf, Viktoria von Wulffen, and Katharina Harf; Benefit Committee members Anne & Tony Goldring, Coco Rocha & James Conran, Vera Wang, Vanessa von Bismark & Maximilian Weiner.

ABOUT DKMS

DKMS is one of the most significant non-profit organizations in the world to fight blood cancer. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS has since relentlessly pursued the aim of giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life. With more than 12 million registered donors, DKMS has succeeded in doing this over 110,000 times to date by providing blood stem cell donations to those in need. This accomplishment has led to DKMS becoming the global leader in the facilitation of unrelated blood stem cell transplants. The organization has offices in Germany, the US, Poland, the UK, Chile, South Africa, and India. Its international expansion is key to helping patients worldwide. Blood cancer knows no borders. DKMS is also strongly committed to providing access to transplantation for patients living in low- and middle-income countries, as well as research and science to improve the survival and recovery rate of patients.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in over 125 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.



