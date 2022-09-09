Local professionals, community members and supporters joined the world’s largest blood stem cell donor center, DKMS, for a special ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the nonprofit’s new flagship location in Charlotte on Thursday, September 8.

The Charlotte Open House – which was held at DKMS’ new office located at 5311 77 Center Drive – kicked off with a speaking program, where DKMS Global CEO Dr. Elke Neujahr welcomed attendees and shared the organization’s excitement about joining the flourishing community.

“When looking for our new DKMS US headquarters in the southeast, Charlotte immediately stood out to us; not only is this city developing rapidly, but the diversity of the community, the population and business opportunities made Charlotte an easy yes,” said Dr. Neujahr. “Charlotte truly is a big city with a small-town feel, and that is just what we need to further our mission of giving as many second chances at life as possible through blood stem cell donations. We look forward to working with the people and the many businesses located in Charlotte and invite everyone to support our fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders by signing up as a potential donor.”

During the program, DKMS donor Jasmine Thompson, a mother from Charlotte, spoke about her inspiration for registering and donating her blood stem cells to a stranger in need. After witnessing her best friend lose her battle with sickle cell disease, Thompson joined the DKMS registry as a freshman at Wingate University. Two years later, she received a life-changing phone call that she was a match for a young girl battling sickle cell – the same illness that took her best friend. Thompson donated her stem cells when she was 21-years-old, ultimately saving the young girl’s life.

As part of the special event, DKMS celebrated its new leadership team in Charlotte, including Carrie Klamut, head of donor recruitment and communications, and Sandy Barnett, head of community engagement and development.

Carrie Klamut brings more than a decade of experience working in the nonprofit sector. Prior to joining the DKMS team, Klamut worked with the American Cancer Society for 11 years where she held multiple management roles within the organization. During her tenure, she supported the nonprofit in areas such as grassroots fundraising and volunteer program management. Most recently, she was responsible for all communications, partnerships and special projects with North and South Carolina health systems. Klamut holds a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and has lived in Charlotte for the last nine years.

“We are so excited to be opening this new office here in Charlotte,” said Klamut. “We look forward to the many opportunities the Southeast region brings, and we look forward to becoming part of the community.”

Orignally from iWest New York, Sandy Barnett started her career in publishing with McGraw Hill in New York before then migrating south to Florida. She later relocated to Charlotte, where she raised her family and continued her career in the areas of nonprofit management, marketing, branding and business development. Barnett has served on public and charter school boards, county and town-level parks and recreation councils, and ambassador programs through local chambers, and she actively founded numerous youth lacrosse sports programs throughout the years. With a passion for “creating opportunities” for others by connecting people to resources, she is dedicated to helping support patients with blood cancer and blood disorders and their families.

The speaking program concluded with sentiments by Michael Orzech, chief operating officer of the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce, who welcomed DKMS to the community.

Following the ceremony, DKMS welcomed the community into its office for light hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, as well as tours of the space. Attendees also enjoyed a selfie station and had the opportunity to register as potential lifesavers at a swab station.

A simple cheek swab is all it takes to register as a potential blood stem cell donor. For more information on DKMS, to register or to fund the mission, please visit dkms.org.