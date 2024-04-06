The festival aims to raise awareness for subjects deserving attention, focusing on women's empowerment, diversity and inclusion, and LGBTQIA messages. At DKMS we know that diversity and inclusion are key to creating a community of lifesavers that can give the most patients second chances at life. This is why we are honored to win this award and provide a platform that celebrates and recognizes the unique beauty of every one of our donors and the gifts they have to share with the world.

DKMS, one of the most significant organizations in the world fighting blood cancer, has always operated under the belief that humanity's beauty lies in each individual's uniqueness. This is reflected in the lifesaving work we do and it is our great joy, day in and day out, to give people around the world a way to celebrate and express who they are. We believe that what is beautiful goes much deeper than what we look like and comes instead from the diversity of our voices and our actions toward others.

This film highlights both stem cell donors and transplant recipients, celebrating the unique connections between strangers and acting as a reminder that by acting with love we can change the world around us and the lives of those we touch. Our selection for the Love Wins International Film Festival is truly an honor. We are deeply proud to stand beside so many other talented filmmakers dedicated to capturing and celebrating the power of love.

Our film aims to shed light on a less well-known subject to the public, by showcasing that at the heart of stem cell donation is the same love that drives us all, whether it be for partners, friends, family, or even the world around us. It is a reminder that as long as we exist, we are not alone, no matter how isolated or defeated we may feel. Our subjects show that even when faced with the darkest times, love and the acts it enables will always provide a light that can guide us back to the warmth and beauty of life.

DKMS was represented at the festival by Deonté Lee, a DKMS donor and one of the stars of our short film. We would like to express our thanks to Lee for representing us at the festival and sharing his inspiring story with attendees.

The Beauty Within Us All 03:50





About DKMS

DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to saving the lives of patients with blood cancer and blood disorders. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr Peter Harf, DKMS and the organization’s over 1,300 employees have since relentlessly pursued the aim of giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life. With over 12 million registered donors, DKMS has succeeded in doing this more than 110,000 times to date by providing blood stem cell donations to those in need. This accomplishment has led to DKMS becoming the global leader in the facilitation of unrelated blood stem cell transplants. The organization has offices in Germany, the US, Poland, the UK, Chile, India and South