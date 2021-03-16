DKMS 30 Years - Press Release

Register nowMake a gift
Press Release

DKMS Celebrates 30 Years

On May 28, 2021, DKMS will celebrate its 30th anniversary. Founded in Germany in 1991, DKMS began as a small family initiative and later established itself as a non-profit blood stem cell donor center.

05/26/2021


Today, DKMS is an international organization with a clear message: blood cancer knows no borders. It is this message that is behind DKMS’s increasing commitment to ensure patients in India, South Africa, and other developing regions of the world also have access to life-saving stem cell transplants. To celebrate its anniversary and mark the annual World Blood Cancer Day (WBCD), DKMS wants to raise awareness around its life-saving work among young people in particular, and encourage them to register as donors.

DKMS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States; incorporated in Washington D.C. in June 2004.

